School year set to start under new regime without letter grades

Photo: Jon Manchester

As students head back to school in the North Okanagan and across B.C. after the long weekend, they'll be entering the first year they won't receive letter grades on their report cards.

The new student reporting policy was announced this past spring.

The "proficiency scale" will instead use the terms emerging, developing, proficient, and extending.

The School District 22 website describes the terms with analogies to learning to drive:

When learners are emerging, they are in the process of building their readiness to learn. This includes elements such as becoming familiar with language, background context of foundational skills. When we are learning to drive, before we get behind the wheel, we need to learn what the street signs mean, the basic rules of the road, and what all the parts of the car do. We need a solid foundation before we move onto practising the skills we are learning and move to being supported.

When learners are developing, they are working with others to improve their skills and understanding. This is where students spend most of their time practising, refining, making wrong turns, and correcting their processes and thinking. This is when we actually turn on the car and try driving. We need opportunities with someone to guide us where we might need support and further practice with the process. It is this practice with a more experienced driver that allows us to move towards proficiency.

When learners are proficient, they are able to demonstrate the skills they have learned independently and with confidence. Students are able to show their proficiency in a number of ways. Drivers demonstrate their proficiency by passing their final driving test. Once they show that they have the skills to drive independently, they no longer need someone in the car with them; they can continue to develop their comfort and enjoyment independently.

When learners are extending, they are free to explore the larger applications and possibilities of their learning. As they have deeper understanding, they have more opportunities to make thoughtful connections and to innovate. Once drivers are extending, they can try their hand at many new experiences. They can drive different sorts of vehicles and explore different terrain and weather. Their proficiency in the skill of driving allows them to explore the world in new ways.

The shift was brought about after a pilot project of several years and parent consultation.

It "unifies all other scales so every student has the same experience in B.C. schools," the Ministry of Education says.

The so-called descriptive feedback instead of letter grades or percentages focuses on learning habits and behaviour, rather than a student's marks.

Letter grades and percentages will remain in grades 10 to 12.

The OECD Programme of International Student Assessment (PISA) shows Canada outperforming all other G7 countries in reading, coming second only to Japan in math and science.

In a welcome back to school letter from School District 22, Supt. Christine Perkins says the goal of communicating student learning is to "ensure students take part in meaningful conversations that help them develop responsibility for engaging deeply with their learning," and that "parents and caregivers are well informed, are involved in decisions and dialogue about their child’s learning, and understand ways to support and further their child's learning."

Meanwhile, SD22 will open new early learning and child care centres on Sept. 26 as part of a provincial project to integrate blended childcare and education.

Major renovations continue at Charles Bloom Secondary, and new playgrounds are complete or to be installed at Ellison Elementary and Okanagan Landing Elementary.