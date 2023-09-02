BC United Leader Kevin Falcon visits IPE, slams 'urban-rural divide' under NDP

Photo: Greg Kyllo BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and MLA Greg Kyllo visit the horse barns at the IPE on Friday.

The leader of B.C.'s opposition party says the Interior's wildfire and drought crises are exacerbated by the urban-rural divide with the governing NDP.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon was touring the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong on Friday, along with Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo.

Falcon said he's hearing from Interior farmers of the "total disconnect between an urban government and the people on the ground."

"We've seen it with the wildfires, now we're seeing it with water."

Falcon and Interior MLAs will meet with disillusioned farmers tonight in Westwold, where they've been ordered to shut off their water to preserve water levels in the Salmon River.

He says he's had preliminary discussions and feels government needs to be more proactive on climate change and other foreseeable, intertwined issues, from fires to drought, floods and community preparedeness.

Falcon said he's "tried hard not to be critical during a crisis," but he's heard from retired firefighters and others that B.C. has not learned any lessons from past fire seasons that seem to be getting worse every year.

"We know we're going to have to adapt to a changing climate. We have to invest in adapting to those changes that are already happening," he said.

"Every time there is a disaster, we've got a minister standing in front of the mic like a deer in the headlights. These are thing we have to plan ahead for."

Falcon said farmers and those he's talked to at the IPE feel they are not being listened to by government.

The leader said he's glad IPE organizers went ahead with the fair despite the fire situation, as people need a break from bad news.

"People are very excited. ...Thank goodness they went ahead."

Falcon said nomination races are beginning in ridings including the two newly named and divided ridings in the North Okanagan, and he's impressed with the "highly qualified and really exceptional" names that have come forward.

"We're seeing very strong interest from very strong candidates," he said.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.

Falcon says he'll use that time to recruit "some really great people" and develop policies that resonate with the public.

He singled out crime, health care, housing and the cost of living as key issues.

He called the NDP's handling of drug decriminalization "reckless," saying it has led to "widespread open drug use" and is a "disaster with no guardrails in place."

"It just adds to the train wreck of crime spinning out of control under the NDP," he blasted.