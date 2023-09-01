City of Vernon heaps praise on its Emergency Support Services volunteers

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is publicly thanking its Emergency Support Services volunteers with the closure of the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place.

In a press release, the city said it is celebrating "the unwavering dedication" of its volunteer responders.

"These remarkable individuals are at the core of our community's disaster response efforts, helping to provide for the care, safety and well-being of those impacted by emergency situations," the city said.

The ESS centre helped more than 2,400 evacuees during the Okanagan and Shuswap wildfire crisis, opening its doors on Aug. 17.

Since then, Vernon ESS has received more than 100 new volunteer applications, which are still being processed.

"We are truly blessed to have such a large group of caring, knowledgeable and dedicated ESS volunteers in Vernon," says Sue Saunders, Vernon's Emergency Program Co-ordinator.

"When incidents occur, it’' invaluable to have volunteers who have developed the skills used in response."

A thank you banner is available at Kal Tire Place, just inside the main entrance, for community members to express their appreciation and gratitude to emergency responders and ESS volunteers.

"Being an ESS volunteer is more than just showing up for an incident; it's a process that starts well before a disaster strikes and continues well after. With year-round participation, training and program delivery development, ESS volunteers stay informed and up-to-date on changes to programs and policies," the city says.

"The efficiency of Vernon's ESS program during its most recent activation is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and their investment of their time, training and practice throughout the year."

For more information on becoming an ESS volunteer contact Saunders at www.vernon.ca/ess.