Field of Screams celebrates decade of terror with 4 creepy corn mazes

Photo: Field of Screams

Field of Screams is celebrating a "decade of terror" this fall with its most fearsome offerings yet.

The Halloween-themed haunted corn maze return to O'Keefe Historic Ranch, starting Sept. 29.

This year, there will be four heart-stopping mazes, each with its own theme, elaborate sets and spine-chilling actors.

"With a decade of terror behind us, Field of Screams has evolved into the ultimate haunted destination for adrenaline seekers and horror enthusiasts. This year, we're taking fear to a whole new level," say organizers.

The four mazes are:

Maze One: Game of Screams. Enter the nightmarish world of your favourite video game horrors, featuring iconic titles like Resident Evil, The Last of Us, Silent Hill, Slenderman, and Five Nights at Freddy's. Beware as the virtual terror comes to life with every step you take through the dark and twisted passages of this maze.

Maze Two: Phobia Frenzy. Face your deepest fears and phobias, where claustrophobia, arachnophobia and more await your arrival! Can you conquer your anxieties and escape the grips of terror within?

Maze Three: House of Sins. Embark on a harrowing journey through the Mansion of the Seven Deadly Sins, where each room represents one of humanity's darkest vices. Will you dare to wander through the treacherous chambers, confronting the malevolent spirits lurking within?

Maze Four: Scarecrow’s Revenge. Venture into the eerie world of Scarecrow, a maze filled with enigmatic, motionless scarecrows and relentless ones that come to life, hunting their prey with unwavering determination. Will you outsmart the Scarecrows and find your way out, or will you be lost in their menacing fields forever?

Field of Screams: X promises to push the boundaries of fear and excitement.

"Join us for the most terrifying celebration of the year, where fear is our specialty, and screams are our anthem," organizers entice ... or should that be warn?

Want to become an actor in Field of Screams? You'll be paid. Visit the website to learn more.

Dates for this year's production are Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 1, 5-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25- 1. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $20, and multi-maze passes are available.