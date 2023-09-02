NexusBC offers free workshop for older Vernon drivers

Photo: NexusBC

Getting older, but not ready to give up driving?

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering a free workshop for older drivers.



According to Road Safety BC, medical conditions that affect driving are common in drivers aged 80 and older.

Those nearing 80 can expect to receive a notice for a medical examination to continue driving. And, if anything is flagged on a medical exam, the driver may have to take a road test.



The workshop will cover reasons why you may be required to undergo a reassessment, tools to help you prepare, a refresher on the rules of the road, and an overview of the road test itself.



"Supporting and preparing older drivers for success is important," said NexusBC's Lee Brinkman.

"But we are ready for you if you decide to retire from driving, or if the decision is made for you."



One of NexusBC's best loved services is driving seniors to appointments for groceries and more.



"If there is one thing that all seniors have in common, it is a desire to live independently for as long as possible, and we are always looking for more volunteer drivers to help with this," Brinkman said.



The workshop takes place Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at the NexusBC office. It is presented by Christine Kirby of ICBC.

Seating is limited and registration is required at www.nexusbc.ca or 250-545-0585.