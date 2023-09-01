Beer & Cider Fest comes to Silver Star Sept. 9

Photo: Destination Silver Star

More than 20 craft brewers will pour a variety of beverages at the Beer & Cider Fest.

The event will showcase local breweries and cideries Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Silver Star village.

There will also be a couple of distilleries taking part.

Tickets ($45) include an official festival sampling mug and tokens to redeem at participating breweries and cideries.

Local food vendors, live music and DJs will also add to the event.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m.

"We will have live music and our special pop-up Polson Artisan Market in the village. With over 20 cideries and breweries joining the festival, there's a world of flavours to explore. And for those who want to extend the celebration into a weekend getaway, we have some inviting accommodation packages," says Destination Silver Star executive director Cassandra Zerebeski.

"Our ciders are a perfect autumn drink – made from apples grown right at the base of Silver Star Mountain on our organic orchard," says Melissa Dobernigg, cidermaker at Cambium Cider Co.

There will also be shuttle service add-on from Vernon to ensure everyone gets home safely.

Participants include: