Black bear caught on video taking a dip in Okanagan Lake

Who says bears don't like to have fun?

A black bear was spotted last weekend going for a dip in Okanagan Lake at Aspen Shores.

The cabin community is located down Westside Road, between Killiney Beach and Estamont.

Laureen Finn says she saw the bruin "coming out of the water, going up on the beach, and sniffing around the cabins."

The bear was apparently first spotted Sunday morning, up a tree.

"A neighbour was making mashed potatoes. She yelled at it to get down — and it did," says Finn.

Residents believe it may be the same bear that followed a man on a trail recently.

Finn says bear sightings in the area are not common, however.

"I thought that's pretty unusual," she said of the latest bear visit.

"We have a beaver on the beach, and I heard splashing and thought that was it."

Video of the bear shows it sitting underneath a dock, shaking itself off, and then running down the beach.