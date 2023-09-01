COVID outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital now at 16 cases

Photo: Jon Manchester

A COVID outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has grown to 16 cases since Monday.

Interior Health reported four cases on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 16 – 11 patient cases and five staff cases, an IH spokesperson said in an email.

However, a previously reported death was not actually related to the outbreak and has been removed from Friday's update, the spokesperson said.

The outbreak is on the 2 East and 2 West wings at VJH.

Control measures are in place, "which include but are not limited to enhancing cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment, and allowing essential visitors only," IH says.