Tranquilized bear falls from tree in Vernon's Polson Park, just steps from busy highway

The Polson Park bear has been caught.

It was a waiting game on Friday, around 11 a.m., when a bear that had been spotted in the downtown Vernon park since Monday was cornered up a tree.

Conservation officers converged on the park, where the fairly large black bear was seen about 30 feet up a large tree beside Highway 97, at the bottom of Hospital Hill, beside Vernon Creek.

The bear was darted, and COs waited for the tranquilizer to take effect.

However, the bear became wedged between a branch and the trunk of the tree, and a City of Vernon boom truck had to be brought in.

A city worker with nerves of steel went up in the bucket and pushed the bear loose with a pole.

It crashed to the ground and was quickly scooped up and placed in the back of a Conservation Service pickup.

Bylaw staff kept onlookers on the other side of the creek during the drama.

A CO at the scene said he had no time to speak as "the bears only stay asleep for so long."

It's not known if or where the bear will be relocated to.

No human conflicts had been reported since the bear was seen in the park on Monday, so it's unlikely it will be euthanized.

The scene of the drama unfolded only metres from where a homeless camp can regularly be seen in the gazebo beside the creek.

The City of Vernon placed bear warning signs in the park at the beginning of the week.

While bear sightings are common around Vernon, it's highly unusual to see the wild animals in the heart of the city.