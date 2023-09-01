Vernon's Shanda Hill rebounds from near-miss in gruelling Swiss ultra race

Photo: Facebook/Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill has had a rough couple of days at the Swiss Ultra Triathlon in Buchs, Switzerland.

The double deca ultra triathlon consists of a 76-kilometre swim, followed by a 3,600-km bike ride, and 844-km run.

Hill is nearing completion of the bike portion of the endurance race, but on Tuesday night was concerned she may have torn a quad muscle, her support team says.

She hadn't slept more than three hours a day in over nine days, and couldn't do it when she went back out to ride after a massage.

But she rebounded from the low and soldiered on, careful not to inflame the injury any further.

Rain let up, raising racers' spirits, but on Wednesday Hill had a close call at dusk when she lowered her head while pedalling and went into a "meditative state."

She snapped out of it just in time to veer around an obstacle in her path and "at the last second" avoided plunging down a 30-foot hill into the chilly river below.

"Shaken up at her near-crash experience, she returned to her tent to maintain composure ... and riding in the darkness alone brought additional fears and doubts into her head."

Hill credits her BMX racing youth with the reflexes to save the situation.

Again, Hill bounced back and as of this morning had completed 3,200 km on the bike.

She's hoping to complete the cycling portion in the next 24 hours and move on to the run.

The gruelling, multi-day race is the equivalent of swimming from Stanley Park to Texada Island, cycling from Vancouver Dallas, Texas, and running from Vancouver to Banff.

Thirteen athletes are competing in the race.