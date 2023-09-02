Midway rides bring thrill seekers to new heights at the IPE in Armstrong

Chelsey Mutter

With more rides than ever before, the IPE is keeping attendees entertained – maybe even scared.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition midway in Armstrong has games and rides for people of all ages.

A large number of kids and adults were lined up by the Sky Swing waiting for their turn on the ride, which brings riders high up into the air.

One group of young people waiting in line came to the IPE to show their cattle, but took a break to hit the rides.

“We’re here showing livestock, but we have a few hours, so we’re gonna go on some rides,” said Riley Bapty.

Jordan Bapty was going on her first ride of the day and said she was most excited for the swings.

Also in the group, Travis Hurren’s favourite ride was the Zipper, while friend Riley said she enjoyed the Alien ride best.

Maxwell Rosowsky and Torin Demarinis came to the fair from West Kelowna.

“We just wanted to have some fun for the day,” Rosowksy said.

The duo said they’re OK, but remain on evacuation alert due to wildfires burning near their homes.

“We were on evacuation order, but we’re on evacuation alert now,” said Demarinis.

They agreed they’re most excited for the Zipper, a nausea-inducing ride that flips cars upside down while spinning around in circles. “It’s a bit scary, but we’ll do it,” said Rosowsky.

Blaise O’Rourke has been working at the IPE for 16 years, on and off. He says his favourite part is seeing kids' joy at the fair.

This year, he’s manning the High Strikers, a strength challenge game where people try and hit hard enough to ring a bell.

“Smash the black part, and try to ring the bell, even if you don’t though, you still win a prize,” said O’Rourke.

“It’s pretty simple, we make it pretty easy because it’s all about the fun ... and if we make it too hard, it’s not fun.”