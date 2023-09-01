Armstrong IPE offers favourite fair food and flavours

Chelsey Mutter

It's time to stuff your face at the IPE with fair food of all different flavours.

Alongside classic fair food, the Armstrong IPE also hosts a multitude of food trucks.

John and Melissa Klassen, owners of Vernon-based food truck Tasty Tacos and Taters, say they’re excited to be out in the community.

“So we’re just here at the IPE just supporting everybody locally, we have our food truck here, just wanting to serve some people some amazing tacos and taters,” Melissa said.

John is a retired firefighter, and said he’s grateful to be at the IPE amid the wildfire throughout the Okanagan.

“Being an ex-firefighter, I basically have it in my blood, 17 years of it, so as soon as the smoke started I basically got anxiety because I’m like ‘OK ready to go’,” he said.

“Coming out and being able to serve food during this time is also stressful, because I wish I could be out there fighting fires, but I’m just grateful to be here.”

Melissa agreed, adding the IPE is giving people a place to go when they are feeling anxious.

“Everybody is already stressed right now. It’s nice to have this going, and they can come with their families and just enjoy, it’s nice.”

A pro-tip from fair goers — try the mini-donuts for a real treat. Heath Anderson owns Uncle Bucks Lil’ Donut’s, and says the donuts are so delicious because they’re served fresh off the line.

“People love mini donuts, and it’s the cinnamon sugar on them,” explained Anderson

“Literally it’s minutes, it comes right off our machine [and] it’s actually too hot to eat, it sits for a few minutes and then people are eating them. So it’s a different experience than buying a donut at a market.”

The stand also offers ice cream, another classic fair food but with a fun twist, with several colourful flavours.

Food stands like Anderson's have been coming to the IPE for decades. Christine Biderman, who operates a lemonade stand, applied to be a vendor at the IPE during her very first year in business and has been coming back ever since.

“I applied [for the IPE] and then I got in my very first [opening] year,” Biderman said.

Her stand, which was custom built in Penticton, can be recognized by its lemon shape.