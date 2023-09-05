Photo: Santa's Anonymous

The rumble of motorcycles will translate into a Merry Christmas for hundreds local children.

The Vernon-based Santa's Anonymous Toy Run takes place Sept. 10, and is the non-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Perry Wainwright, with Santa's Anonymous, said this year marks the 35th anniversary of the event that has collected thousands of toys over the years.

Participants leave the Kalamalka Lake lookout at noon sharp and make their way to the oval track in Lumby.

The Injured Motorcycle Association will have coffee and doughnuts and Gen Acton, mother of Jake Suttling who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this year, will also be on hand to talk motorcycle safety.

And you don't need a motorcycle to take part.

“The public are invited out. Bring a toy and receive a ticket for a door prize,” Wainwright said, adding there are numerous door prizes to be given away.

Additional door-prize tickets can also be purchased.

There will also be a 50-50 draw and the Lumby Lions club will once again be hosting a food and beverage garden.

Wainwright said they are looking for boy's and girl's toys between the ages of zero and 12 years old.

“We will gladly accept cash donations as well,” he said. “This is our major fundraiser of the year. We will get toys to carry us in to next year.”

“We do birthdays during the year and we have also been helping the Ukrainian families who have just come to Canada,” Wainwright said, adding SA is also looking into helping those impacted by area wildfires.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Santa's Anonymous shop, No. 2, 4320 - 29th St., Tuesdays between 9 and 11:30 a.m.

For more information on Santa's Anonymous, visit their website.