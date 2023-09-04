Driver loses appeal after driving down median of Highway 97

Photo: Google Street View

A driver who was ticketed for driving down the median of Highway 97 north of Vernon has had his appeal of the conviction dismissed.

William Craig Gray appealed his BC Supreme Court conviction, but Justice Paul Riley found "no basis" on which to allow the appeal.

Gray was driving on the highway near Round Lake, on June 25, 2021, when he contends he had "no choice but one" to pull into the wide median when he says a vehicle veered into the centre lane in front of him in heavy traffic.

RCMP Const. Kirby Volz was coming the other way when she saw "a cluster of three oncoming cars, which were basically three abreast."

Volz testified Gray was driving in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes, kicking up a plume of dust and rocks.

Gray was ticketed for driving without reasonable care and consideration for others, passing on the left in an unsafe manner, and crossing a solid or broken line.

He did not deny doing so, first telling the officer that the vehicle to his immediate right was driving slowly in the outside lane, so he passed it, but then changing his story to say a vehicle suddenly pulled in front of him, forcing him to move further left into the centre lane.

Gray hired a lawyer and took the matter to court, but lost.

He claimed his conviction was "unreasonable" given the situation.

He claimed to have "accident training" and that he had "only one option" to avoid an accident.

However, Riley agreed with the trial lawyer that Gray did have options – he could have braked or used his horn to alert the other driver.

The police officer concurred that traffic was "very busy," according to Gray moving at 60 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The officer also agreed that "it would not have been safe for Mr. Gray to simply apply his brakes, because he would have been hit by cars behind."

However, Riley "struggled" with Gray's explanation about it being necessary for him to go into the median.

"There was no evidence that he sounded his horn when the slower moving vehicle moved into his lane. There was no evidence as to why the slowing vehicle moved into his lane," said Riley.

"If I accept Mr. Gray's evidence that the vehicle in the right lane moved in front of him, necessitating him taking some evasive action, there were other options available to Mr. Gray such as sounding the horn and applying his brakes."