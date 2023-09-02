Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch hosting murder mystery event

Photo: File photo

There is a murderer on the loose at Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

And the public is being invited to solve the crime.

The Murder Mystery – Vermin in Vernon takes place Sept. 14 to 16 and 21 to 23.

“The year is 1895 and the soon-to-be-bustling settlement of the Okanagan Valley holds a beautiful life for those who want to work hard and play it straight. With settlers moving in and good ranch land becoming a precious commodity, goodwill can only last so long. With one rancher’s death suspiciously unresolved, a second violent death puts everyone on edge. The horrible crime must not go unpunished and your help is needed,” said the ranch's website.

Snacks and dessert are included and a cash bar will be available.

Gate opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.

Attendees are advised wear walking shoes and weather-appropriate attire.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.