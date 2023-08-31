Vernon's Jack Sharkey heading to taekwon-do world championships in Finland

Photo: Sundance Taekwon-Do

Jack Sharkey is ready to take on some of the best at the International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships.

The 14-year-old black belt trains at Sundance Taekwon-Do in Vernon and will be leaving this week for Finland to compete in his first world championship event.

The tournament will host approximately 1,200 black belts from more than 60 countries.

"It's a great honour to represent my team and my country at the world championships. I'm excited to be able to compete at this level and will give it my all,” Sharkey says.

He was invited to the national training camp and selections in May at the Canadian National Championships held in Vernon at Kal Tire Place.

The VSS Grade 10 student qualified in the Pre-Junior Boys (over 65 kg) Sparring category.

Sundance owner and head coach David White says this is the first time there has been pre-junior competition at this level.

“We are all excited for Jack to have this opportunity to compete at the highest level in our sport. He is a dedicated student who works hard at not only improving his own game but also helping others do the same,” said White, a sixth-degree black belt.

Sharkey will face an athlete from Uzbekistan in his first bout, Sept. 6.

The championship runs Sept. 4-10 at the Tampere Exhibition and Sports Center in Tampere, Finland.

The championships were set to take place in 2021, but was postponed due to travel restrictions related to the global pandemic.

The tournament will be live streamed on Youtube.