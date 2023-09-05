Invitation to tender issued for energy recovery system at Kal Tire Place

Photo: Facebook/Kal Tire Place

The City of Vernon is seeking bidders for a the installation of an energy recovery system at Kal Tire Place.

The system would recover waste heat from the arena's ice plant.

An invitation to tender has been issued by the city for the provision and installation of the necessary equipment.

Kal Tire Place and adjacent Kal Tire Place North are undergoing efficiency upgrades that will utilize the waste heat to offset thermal loads, reduce energy use and reduce costs.

"The energy recovery system consists of an ammonia 'desuperheater' that will provide preheated, potable water to the domestic hot water systems of both arenas, as well as an ammonia plate and frame energy recovery condenser that will supply low-temperature (85F) glycol-water to the two dehumidifying ventilation units serving Kal Tire Place," the city invitation states.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 28.