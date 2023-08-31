All the fun of the Armstrong Fair - captured in photos

The Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede is going strong, with a large midway, farm animals of all manner, vendors, a huge food court and more.

The Armstrong Fair has all the fan favourites locals and visitors have come to expect from the country fair.

Thousands annually attend the IPE over its five days at the Armstrong Fairgrounds.

Get a glimpse into what’s behind the food you buy at the grocery store and meet the people who grow and raise it.

The fair also serves as the social event of the year in Armstrong.

The event is by far the biggest of the year for the North Okanagan community and is a major economic driver in the region.

The IPE began 122 years ago and has only ever missed two years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, returning in 2022.

Executive director Heather King previously said the IPE is expected to be bigger and better this year, with more vendors and exhibits.

Check out our photo galleries for a cross-section of the many things to see and do at the fair. The fun continues until Sunday.

For more information, visit the IPE website.