Wanted man with long record collared after public appeal

Photo: RCMP Dean Nathan Amendt

A Vernon man couldn't evade the long arm of the law.

RCMP report Dean Nathan Amendt, the subject of a public appeal this week to locate the wanted man, has been arrested.

Amendt was wanted for three counts of breaching a release order.

He had previously been wanted by police in August 2022 for possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Amendt has a long criminal record – four pages long – on the BC Criminal Services Online portal, including multiple convictions for theft, drug possession and trafficking, assault, threats, possession of stolen property, taking a motor vehicle without consent, breach of probation, breach of undertaking or recognizance, and failure to appear.