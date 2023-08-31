Vernon closing ESS Reception Centre as fire threat eases

Photo: City of Vernon

With the wildfire threat easing, the City of Vernon is closing its ESS Reception Centre.

The centre was set up at Kal Tire Place on Aug. 17 as wildfires raged through West Kelowna, Lake Country and the Shuswap.

City officials said some evacuation orders remain in place for neighbouring communities, however, the number of evacuees seeking assistance has decreased significantly.

Residents are asked to contact their respective municipal, regional district or First Nation office if they need further assistance, or if they have questions related to the status of evacuation orders or alerts, re-entry plans or community recovery efforts.

Since it opened, Vernon’s ESS program assisted more than 2,400 evacuees, primarily from West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, and nearby areas.

“This is slightly fewer than the nearly 3,000 evacuees who were assisted at the Vernon ESS Reception Centre during the six-week period of the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire.

“This exceptional response is possible thanks in large part to the efforts of a strongly dedicated team of volunteers,” the city says.