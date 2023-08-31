Critters, art and more among events at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Photo: Wayne Emde Ava Koupie, 10, gets close to JugJug, a green iguana during a presentation by Stuart Brown, The Bug Guy, at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The Bug Guy brought a lot more than insects to Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

An audience of 75 attended an hour-long presentation Wednesday evening that included not only information on creatures from scorpions to beetles.

The event also included non-bugs, such as a Malaysian horned frog, Western hognose snake, an iguana, and a macaw.

Those in attendance had a chance to get up close to the exotic creatures.

ABNC has several more events coming up.

On Sept. 8 to 10, the centre will hold its off-site Mega Garage Sale at 2206 23rd Ave., one of the year's biggest sources of funding at the centre.

On Sept. 16, Jewels by Jasper will lead a Birds Nest Jewelry workshop, 1-3 p.m. Participants can make, and take home, a birds nest pendant and a birds nest ring.

The workshop costs $40 per person and all materials are included. No experience is necessary.

On Oct. 8, ABNC Culture Days invites painters and artists to come to the centre and paint “en plain air” – in the manner of 19th-century outdoor artists – with a chance to win prizes in one of four categories.

The free event will highlight local and aspiring artists, as well as the beauty of the endangered grassland habitat.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the ABNC website.