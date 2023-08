Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a missing woman.

Amy Ratcliffe, 31, was last seen in Vernon on Aug. 26.

Ratcliffe is described as five feet two inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Ratcliffe is asked contact their local police or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).