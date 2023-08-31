Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed during the day Sept. 11 to 22

Photo: RDNO

There has been a change of dates for a closure of the Okanagan Rail Trail along Kalamalka Lake.

The closure for rock fall mitigation work was originally scheduled for Sept. 5 to 15.

However the work will not be done Sept. 11 to 22, the Regional District of North Okanagan says.

The trail from Kickwillie Loop Road to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and will be open and accessible all-day on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

A detour route is available throughout the work via the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

Those planning on using the detour route are advised that the Kal Crystal Waters Trail has steeper grades than the Okanagan Rail Trail and is more challenging.