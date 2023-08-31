Sudden death at Blue Stream Motel in Vernon

Photo: booking.com

Police confirm the discovery of a sudden death at a Vernon motel on Wednesday.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police received a report of the death shortly before noon, at the Blue Stream Motel on the 4200 block of 32nd St.

No criminality is suspected in the incident.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the victim came to their unexpected death.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time, says Terleski.