Farm animals and more on display at the IPE in Armstrong

Chelsey Mutter

Goats, chickens, cows and other animals — some of which you can even pet — are on display at the Armstrong IPE.

Exhibitors and farmers say the event is a good place to foster community and teach the public about farm life.

Thomas White, from Whitegrove Farms, said the IPE gives him a chance to teach people about dairy farms, calves and the industry.

Farm hand Jasmine Lemkee agreed with White, adding the exhibition gives dairy farmers the chance to respond to questions, and sometimes concerns, raised by members of the public.

“Some people have asked how we treat our cows, and it’s always with respect, we treat them like you treat a kid,” White said.

“They can be a little pushy, you don’t push back, they’re still little babies.”

At the IPE, people who don’t live in farming communities are able to get a glimpse into what’s behind the food they buy at grocery stores.

John Appleby, Canadian Angus Field Ambassador for B.C., said the IPE is an important place to inform young people what’s going on in the industry.

While some exhibitors come from out of province, most are local.

“It’s mainly to educate,” said Appleby.

Geoff Wild with Wild Acres said the IPE is all about community and connection.

“It’s been very good, and seeing the kids' faces when they come in is just priceless, you can’t pay for that,” Wild said.

And, of course, there's much more at the fair, from the midway to the rodeo, food trucks, vendors, hobby displays, agricultural equipment, and vendors.