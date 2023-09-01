Performer Andrew Johns edits video to raise Okanagan firefighter funds

Brody Jones and Andrew Jons

Andrew Johns, a local Elton John tribute artist and 1980s hitmaker with the band Boulevard, has reworked a music video to pay tribute to firefighters in B.C.'s worst wildfire season on record.

'Hope and Love' was originally written for his hotel friends who were suffering a collapse of their industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My friends had pretty much lost their livelihood were suffering," Johns said.

Although the song was written a number of years ago, Johns said the music video shot by Brody James was only recently realized.

"Other than one word in this song, it completely fits our situation," said Johns, who is hoping people will think of the West Kelowna Fire Department as the destructive McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn after destroying dozens of homes.

"Everybody I know is saying what can I do, how can I help?" Johns said.

Wanting to strike while the iron is hot, he decided to recut the video with local fire footage.

He inserted clips of West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund and of the fire fight.

"Thirteen of them lost their homes while they were fighting the fire next door. They were looking over their shoulders watching their houses go. That human factor is heart wrenching," said Johns.

Johns was on evacuation alert in Oyama when the wind started to pick up that night.

"I had a day to pack up keyboards and Elton John outfits. …But these people had seconds to grab their go bag and come back to nothing."

"I just hope it helps," said Johns, who hopes people will enjoy his "surprise ending."

His fundraising focus right now is for the West Kelowna firefighters, but he's open to performing at any benefit concert that could raise funds to help even more victims.