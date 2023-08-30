1 dead in COVID outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Jon Manchester

COVID isn't over – a new outbreak has been declared at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health confirms an outbreak was declared for the 2 East and 2 West wings of VJH on Monday.

Control measures are in place, "which include but are not limited to enhancing cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment, and allowing essential visitors only," IH said in an email.

There have been four cases, including one death.

The IH website lists the outbreak as a 'respiratory infection' – but the IH spokesperson confirmed it as being COVID.