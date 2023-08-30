Driver dead in Vernon parking lot pileup

Photo: Jon Manchester

The driver of a car that plowed through the parking lot at Vernon Square Mall in Vernon Wednesday morning, hitting other vehicles, died at the scene.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police responded to a report of a collision involving three vehicles in the parking lot about 7 a.m.

A Volkswagen Jetta crossed through the parking lot and stopped after colliding with two parked vehicles, both of which were unoccupied, says Terleski.

"The driver and lone occupant of the Jetta lost consciousness shortly after the crash.

"Efforts to resuscitate the driver were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced deceased at the scene," says Terleski.

Criminality is not suspected in the incident, however the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.



No other injuries were reported in the incident.