Spots open up as VJH Charity Golf Classic changes dates at Predator Ridge

Photo: VJH Foundation

Two-time Paralympian Josh Dueck will emcee MC the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Classic Golf Tournament.

And you can still get in on the action.

The event was recently pushed back to Sept. 10 at Predator Ridge Resort due to the summer wildfire situation.

But, the event is back again for its 14th year.

Due to the rescheduled date, the once quickly sold-out event now has new registrations available, the foundation says.

"Participants ... have an incredible opportunity to contribute to the legacy of health care excellence in the region," the foundation continues.

Over the past 13 years, the event has raised more than $2.9 million to provide critical resources, purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment and support community health-care programs.

The event includes handcrafted cocktails, culinary delights, and a live auction, along with a Fund-a-Need campaign.

"I was amazed to learn just how much has been raised through the Charity Classic to support our community. I look forward to being part of continuing this legacy of generosity and supporting our local hospital and health-care workers," says Dueck.



The Paul Docksteader Foundation is its title sponsor, with Docksteader being a resident of Predator Ridge.



"It's not just about the cause; it's about the great people who come together to do something remarkable," says Docksteader.

"I am continually astounded by the kindness, the generosity, and the spirit that is alive and well in our (growing) home that we call Vernon, and of course our local hospital foundation."

Registration is open until Tuesday, Sept. 5.