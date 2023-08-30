213716
Vernon  

Spots open up as VJH Charity Golf Classic changes dates at Predator Ridge

Swing for charity and VJH

- | Story: 444212

Two-time Paralympian Josh Dueck will emcee MC the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Classic Golf Tournament.

And you can still get in on the action.

The event was recently pushed back to Sept. 10 at Predator Ridge Resort due to the summer wildfire situation.

But, the event is back again for its 14th year.

Due to the rescheduled date, the once quickly sold-out event now has new registrations available, the foundation says.

"Participants ... have an incredible opportunity to contribute to the legacy of health care excellence in the region," the foundation continues.

Over the past 13 years, the event has raised more than $2.9 million to provide critical resources, purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment and support community health-care programs.

The event includes handcrafted cocktails, culinary delights, and a live auction, along with a Fund-a-Need campaign.

"I was amazed to learn just how much has been raised through the Charity Classic to support our community. I look forward to being part of continuing this legacy of generosity and supporting our local hospital and health-care workers," says Dueck.

The Paul Docksteader Foundation is its title sponsor, with Docksteader being a resident of Predator Ridge.

"It's not just about the cause; it's about the great people who come together to do something remarkable," says Docksteader.

"I am continually astounded by the kindness, the generosity, and the spirit that is alive and well in our (growing) home that we call Vernon, and of course our local hospital foundation."

Registration is open until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4902531
210 3533 Carrington Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$375,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cooper
Cooper Vernon SPCA >


219987


TheTango.net
Britney Spears ‘facing massive legal fees

Britney Spears ‘facing massive legal fees

Showbiz | August 30, 2023

I'm just a kid trend

Must Watch | August 30, 2023

Paper towel hack

Must Watch | August 30, 2023

Mid- week memes- August 30, 2023

Galleries | August 30, 2023

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $200k

Showbiz | August 30, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205511
220810