Parking at a premium in Armstrong during Interior Provincial Exhibition

As usual, parking is at a premium in Armstrong during the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

The City of Armstrong remind businesses that all public parking is available to fair-goers and businesses are not permitted to reserve parking for their business only.

The displaying 'no parking' signs is also discouraged.



"The city sympathizes with the temporary inconvenience to businesses during the IPE, however we invite you to join us in welcoming visitors to our community to help keep this a successful event this year and into the future," the city said in a press release.



IPE visitors are urged to park only in designated areas, including city parking lots and the paid parking lots operated by local non-profit groups.

The following parking violations are subject to fines and/or towing:

Parking in a no-parking zone

Blocking a driveway

Blocking a lane of traffic (parking on a street with a centre line except in clearly marked parking spaces)\

Parking within 20 metres of an intersection or stop sign

Parking within 15 metres of a railway crossing

Parking within 5 metres of a fire hydrant

The measures are necessary to keep traffic moving and allow access for emergency vehicles.