Provincial cash injection puts food in the mouths of SD22 learners

Every morning routine may be a little different, but when it comes to setting a student up for learning success, breakfast should be part of the routine.

School District 22 is in the final stages of hiring meal co-ordinators for its expanding food security program, which aims to take away the stigma associated with some food programs.

All schools in the district will offer every student nutritious food to start their day off right.

“There's no way learning can happen if basic needs aren't being met, and we have to make sure that can happen,” says Christine Love, director of instruction and inclusion with SD22.

The program is funded by the Ministry of Education.

The province has committed $1.1 million for each of the next three years, and SD22 has applied for additional funds to help with the cost of buying freezers, refrigerators, toaster ovens and blenders.

The money also created a new position of district food co-ordinator. Michelle Douglas has been hired to oversee the program and work with community partners to enhance student learning about healthy choices and where food comes from.

Douglas is excited to source land-to-table, farm-to-school partners and enhance existing school gardens to incorporate indigenous practices.

While every school will be in charge of their own breakfast program, the district will continue to offer brown bag lunch and Starfish backpack programs that send food home with students.

Food pantries in high schools allowing students to take food home over the weekend will also be getting more stock.

Meal co-ordinators still need to be hired for some schools.

In most cases, the job runs from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning every day there is school.