User's downfall came fast - shares his story for International Overdose Awareness Day

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Being 31 years old before he took his first hit of crack cocaine, Shane Dallin never thought he’d become addicted.

His need for more was instant.

“The first time I tried it, it got me right away, right away. I fell in love right then and there,” he says.

Within a year, Dalling lost his brand-new home and was sleeping on the streets.

That was 13 years ago. Dallin now heads Vernon Entrenched People Against Discrimination or VEPAD, a group of outreach workers still challenged by drug use, but who have secured grant money to champion for the marginalized.

Several times a week, teams take to the street after dark. They hand out food, clothing and harm reduction supplies – but more importantly they try to prevent people from overdosing.

Members of VEPAD talk about the increased toxicity of drugs and remind people that not only is drug testing available, it’s vital for users' survival.

“I never tested myself my whole drug life. You didn’t worry about it. I’d say a half a dozen times, if we didn’t test what we use, we would have ingested that and if we had ingested that, we wouldn’t be here,” says Dallin.

The BC Coroners Service confirms the number of people overdosing has reached record numbers in the province. During the first seven months of this year, 1,455 people have died from overdose – accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

As Thursday marks International Drug Awareness Day, several local events are planned.

A talking circle will be held at 4 p.m. at Cenotaph Park to recognize loved ones lost in the community.

At 5 p.m., VEPAD will host information on drug testing, offer naloxone kits and training at the Towne Theatre. There will also be a screening of the documentary 'Love in the Time of Fentanyl,' which takes an inside look at a supervised drug site in Vancouver.

After the film, there will be a panel discussion led by Interior Health staff.

It’s a step in the right direction for VEPAD’s Erin Dressel, who has seen first hand what a toxic drug supply can do.

She sat inches a way from a man who would have died if he hadn't been injected with naloxone.

Both Dallin and Dressel remind people that in today’s world, naloxone training can be valuable, regardless of your demographic.

”It’s not just homeless people, it’s not just drug addicts, it could be Joe Blow walking down the street that uses very recreationally, and one time – that could be it,” Dallin says.

“We’re trying. It’s not easy. We’re still human no matter what, we’re still human beings,” says Dressel.