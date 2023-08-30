Evasive manoeuvre sparked Highway 97A fire when container tipped off trailer

A grass fire that ignited along Highway 97A Tuesday afternoon was sparked when a truck towing a sea can on a trailer swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

North Okanagan RCMP say when the southbound truck swerved, the shipping container tipped off the trailer and was dragged a short distance.

This sent sparks shooting into the ditch, starting the fire, says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Stepney X Road in Spallumcheen, south of Enderby.

Jacklyn Karpowich says she was heading toward Enderby when she witnessed the incident.

"I saw the oncoming truck and sea can swerve and tip, heading toward me on one set of tires," says Karpowich.

"Pulling over with the other traffic, I was almost certain he was going to flip and roll the entire rig right through us, but he managed to get back on all tires as the sea can broke loose and slid at least 100 feet down the side of the highway, sending massive sparks and instantly lighting the ditch ablaze."

Karpowich says she was among a group of 15 or more who rushed out of their vehicles, "doing anything possible to put out the flames."

She says, according to another witness, the truck "was cut off by another driver, causing him to swerve and fishtail out of control."

She also praised the truck driver for recovering from "what could have been a tragic accident for multiple vehicles, mine included."

Karpowich was unimpressed with those who simply drove by, however.

"Even some of the cars in front of me who were nearly obliterated just continued on the moment they were clear of the collision," she says.

Terleski says officers assisted the public with containing and putting out the fire "using extinguishers, water, and even floor mats."

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Rescue responded to ensure the fire had been fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the incident.