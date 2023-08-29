Over a dozen people jumped into action to battle a grass fire near Enderby

Several passersby jumped into action to tackle a grass fire burning along Highway 97A near Enderby on Tuesday, according to one woman who stopped to help.

Orenda Sill told Castanet the incident happened just south of Enderby on Tuesday evening.

Sill said she noticed a sea can lying on the highway, and then saw the fire burning on the side of the road, close to a field.

Sill said there were about 15 to 20 people who stopped to help, using blankets, jackets, bottled water and fire extinguishers to try to get the blaze under control.

“We were trying to ask people to stop and give us water,” she said, noting many people just drove on by.

“It all happened so quick. We just decided to pull over, because if we didn't — the people who didn’t get out of their cars and go and put that fire out — that whole field, guaranteed, would be on fire right now.”

Sill said the police arrived on scene, and officers had some fire extinguishers with them as well.

She told Castanet she couldn’t confirm the fire had been completely extinguished, but said it was “controlled” by the time police arrived.

Castanet has reached out to police for more information about the incident.