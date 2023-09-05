Stripping down for art at the Vernon Community Arts Centre

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

For many, getting naked in front of a group of strangers isn’t something they’ll do in their lifetime.

But, for Keely Schneider, it’s just a regular Tuesday evening.

Schneider works with the Vernon Community Arts Centre and regularly models for the centre's Life Drawing an Undraped Model course and self-directed sessions.

“It's not about the nudity per se, but just about capturing the body and capturing the human form exactly as it is, which is a very hard skill to to actually capture successfully,” said Scheinder.

Tina Siddiqui instructs life drawing classes throughout the Okanagan. Teaching at the Vernon centre, she said being able to capture the human form is an important skill to master.

“The human anatomy is so dynamic, we've got spheres, we've got irregular cylinders, and things like that,” explained Siddiqui.

“With life drawing, it sharpens one's observation… The first thing is ‘Oh she's a live person or he's a live person, how do I put it on paper?’ So you're trying to capture it.”

Giggling and immaturity hasn’t been a problem in her classes, says Siddiqui, even students just out of high school have followed art etiquette.

Students will walk away from class with multiple drawings and Siddiqui goes over the line of vision, gestures, long poses, shading, and more.

Schneider said there’s nothing sexual about the nudity she exhibits in life drawing classes.

“Nudity and sexuality don't always go hand in hand, but a lot of people think they do. You can be fully clothed and fully sexual, but you can also be fully naked and fully not sexual,” explained Schneider.

“So it's all about consent, it's all about the situation and this is about art. This is about the body learning to capture shape and form and artistic expression. And it's just very cool to be a part of that and to be the inspiration.”

People wanting to explore live model drawing can join the art centre for self-directed sessions They run in three-week blocks on Sunday afternoons from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., session are Sept. 10-24, Oct. 1-22, and Oct. 29-12.

To keep an eye on when the next drawing class will take place, keep an eye to the centres website or sign up for its newsletter.

The centre will also be holding an art exhibit running Oct. 5-31 predominantly featuring work from life drawing classes. Titled Form and Figure – A Human View, the exhibit has an open call for artists of all disciplines due Oct. 4. Nude figures are accepted, but images or forms of genitalia are not allowed.

A variety of art classes are offered at the art centre for youth and adults alike, including pottery, glass, painting and more. Life Drawing classes and drop in sessions are 19-plus.

Schneider says when modelling for life drawing courses she hopes people attending life will learn to love themselves just a little bit more.

“Everybody has roles, everybody has stretch marks, everybody has blemishes or imperfect skin or pieces that they think are just so ugly, it doesn't matter right, all together that's your little package, and you're perfect, just the way you are.”