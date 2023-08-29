Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill battles heat, rain in Swiss race

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill has cycled more than 2,000 kilometres, logged 76 km in the pool – and still has a massive bike ride and run ahead of her as she competes in the Swiss Ultra Triathlon.

Hill has been going day and night since Aug. 19 with only breaks for sleep and food.

The double deca ultra triathlon is being held in Buchs, Switzerland.

The extreme endurance event consists of a 76-km swim, followed by a 3,600-km bike ride, and 844-km run.

Hill fought some sea sickness in the pool, but surpassed her 2019 Mexico deca record by more than five hours, completing the swim in 57 hours and 28 minutes.

The cycling portion of the race has seen extreme weather swings, from 34C heat, followed by heavy rain.

Hill was in second place among women racers as of Monday.

Her team posted to her Facebook page that a "torrential downpour has made the ride very difficult...

"Riding with no sleep, in the dark, exhausted and unable to wear her glasses has made the course dangerous and challenging."

On Tuesday, spirits lifted as the rain began to fade, but after three days it had affected her bike, leading to fears it could slow her down.

As of this morning, Hill had 1,377 km left to ride.

"She hopes to finish the cycling portion within the next couple of days to get off her bike and start the long, 844-km run to the finish line," her team wrote.

They're not kidding when they call it the "ultimate test of stamina and willpower."