Coldstream seeks more park rangers, signage to get smokers to butt out at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Photo: BCWS Wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in May.

The District of Coldstream is calling for increased signage reminding users that smoking is not permitted in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

On Monday, council authorized Mayor Ruth Hoyte to send a letter to the Ministry of Environment and BC Parks requesting "significant" no smoking/fire risk signage throughout the park.

This comes in response community concern over the fire risk and a brush fire that sparked in the park back in May.

Coldstream will ask the province to allocate funding towards expanding BC Parks rangers and enforcement in the provincial park.

Meanwhile, the district has endorsed an extreme heat response plan.

The plan provides direction on prescribed actions in the event of an extreme heat warning or emergency.

This includes activation of cooling centres, conducting community wellness checks, and providing information to the public on health and safety.

A report to council states that heat warnings can be expected one to three times per season, while extreme heat emergencies happen one or two times per decade.

The latter are dangerously hot and can result in a 20% or more increase in mortality, the report states.

This is a concern for Coldstream, where 22.5% of its population is 65 or over.