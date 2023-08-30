Authorities remain tight-lipped on pilot in Shuswap River helicopter crash

Photo: Jessie Gottlieb

It has been 18 days since a helicopter went down in the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake, and police remain tight-lipped about the whereabouts of the pilot in the crash.

RCMP previously said the pilot fled the scene and remains unaccounted for.

Three passengers were injured in the crash.

The Robinson Helicopters R44 went down at night on Saturday, Aug. 12, after apparently clipping a Hydro line.

Locals have reported numerous instances of the helicopter flying erratically before the crash, from buzzing homes to landing in restricted spaces, including the roof of the generating station at Wilsey Dam.

Since then, police and the Transportation Safety Board have been remarkably quiet on the case.

Vernon RCMP say only that they have "no additional information for release at this time."

The helicopter's tail number, N7529M, shows it was last registered in the United States and was owned by Quicksilver Air of Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Aviation Safety Network lists its FAA registration as cancelled when it was sold and exported to Canada earlier this year.

The aircraft does not appear to be registered in the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register.