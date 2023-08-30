Giddy up - the Armstrong IPE kicks off today

Chelsey Mutter

It’s time to giddy up and go – the Armstrong IPE is back for its 122nd year.

The fair opens today at the Armstrong Fairgrounds.

“We’ve been through wars and depressions and ups and downs, and COVID caught us, but we are back on our feet,” says general manager Heather King.

Thousands of people are expected to flock through the gates to take in the livestock, rodeo, midway, and of course, the food.

King encourages people to rediscover the magic of the exhibition and stampede.

This year's IPE will have more rides than it ever has before, she adds.

The organization isn’t back to where it was before COVID, but it’s getting back on its feet, says King.

But, this year wasn’t all fun and rodeo – the IPE had to cancel its parade due to a lack of traffic control personnel, and considered cancelling the fair altogether as wildfires continue to rage across the Interior.

“We were concerned when the fires struck so close to home, Shuswap ... and of course Kelowna.

“We, in this specific area, weren’t in an evacuation zone but a lot of people that we knew were, so it was a concern and we wanted to address that,” says King.

“We consulted with the ministry, we talked to both our mayors (Armstrong and Spallumcheen) and we felt that once they lifted the travel restrictions, we felt that it was a safe go.

King says the IPE received a lot of feedback from people encouraging organizers to still hold the event.

They said it’s been a crazy year and being able to take a break and attend the fair is a reprieve for the entire community.

Watching people attend the fair is King’s favourite part.

She says everyone has their own favourite thing, and she loves watching everyone enjoy their own bit of magic.

“Giddy up and go to the IPE and rodeo!” King exclaimed.

The IPE kicks off today and continues until Sunday.

The event will have multiple rodeo shows, rides, a barn show, hobby and food displays, vendors, live music, and lots of fair food. Tickets are available here.