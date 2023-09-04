RDNO schedules Sept. 18 for turn-off of agricultural water service

Photo: Contributed

Agricultural water service turn-offs start Sept. 18 within the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO is asking all Greater Vernon Water agricultural customers to leave their irrigation meter on until a final reading is obtained.

To protect and prevent the meter and back flow prevention device from freezing, the RDNO suggests draining equipment after turn-off and either covering or removing the device for storage.

High-pressure blow-outs can cause damage to the equipment and should not be used. Instructions for winterizing equipment can be found here.

According to the RDNO, 96% of customers are finished using water by mid-September, so turn-offs are initiated to protect water services from damage of an early frost.

Customers may apply for late turn-offs online or by calling the RDNO at 250-550-3700. Late turn-off application fees of $95 will be charged before Sept. 11.

Applications received on or after that day will be subject to an additional $200 late fee.

Self-serve customers who do not apply for late turn-off will be charged the off-season rate of $0.95/cubic metre for any water used after Sept. 18.