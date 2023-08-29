Familiar Vernon face leaves chamber to join Canadian Mental Health Association

Photo: CMHA Vernon

A familiar Vernon communications face has joined the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Richard Rolke is CMHA Vernon's new manager of fund development and communications.

Rolke was most recently communications and program co-ordinator for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and has 28 years of experience in local media.

"We are very excited to have Richard join our team,” says CMHA executive director Julia Payson.

"Richard is no stranger to CMHA and has supported many of our campaigns and projects, including as a volunteer member of the capital committee, raising funds for the Foundry. Richard is a storyteller and community leader, and he is a wonderful new lead for our communications and fund development work."

Rolke is currently on the board of directors of the Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Society and has been active with other non-profit organizations.

"It is a great honour to join the team at CMHA Vernon and support the significant work they do in terms of empowering individuals and families to enhance mental health. My goal is to increase community awareness about the importance of mental health and wellness," Rolke said in a press release announcing his appointment.