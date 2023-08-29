Bear warning as signs go up in Vernon's Polson Park

Photo: Nina Art

The City of Vernon has posted bear warning signs in Polson Park.

Nina Art posted in the Vernon & Area Community Forum and Hell Yeah Vernon Facebook groups that bylaw officers advised her that two black bears have been seen in the south end of the park.

"There are two black bears walking in the park! Be careful!" she wrote.

While bear sightings are common around Vernon, it's highly unusual to see the wild animals in the heart of the city.

Castanet has reached out to the city for more information on the bruins and whether any efforts will be made to relocate them.

In the meantime, caution is advised.

Meanwhile, the District of Coldstream also advises of bear sightings in Lavington and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Bear activity there is much more common.

If you encounter a bear, the Ministry of Environment advises staying calm.

"Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.

"Keep away from the bear. Do not try to get closer to it. If the bear gets too close, use pepper spray (within 7 metres) or something else to threaten or distract it.

"Keep children close – pick up and carry small children."