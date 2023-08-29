Motorcyclist dies after last week's crash near Swan Lake

Photo: Coltan Boomer

Vernon RCMP confirm a motorcyclist has died following a crash last week on Highway 97 at the north end of Swan Lake.

The Aug. 22 crash between a car and motorcycle happened near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road.

The 52-year-old rider, a Vernon man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died later of his injuries.

The driver of the car suffered only minor injuries.

"No charges are being considered as the investigation concluded it was the action of the motorcycle operator which ultimately led to the collision," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The rider was attempting to make a left turn when he was struck.