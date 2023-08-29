3 Vernon-area grass fires Monday under investigation

Photo: Coldstream Fire Department

Police are investigating a trio of suspicious North Okanagan fires that were quickly extinguished Monday.

Two of the fires started off Hartnell Road in the BX, and the other was off King Edward Lake Forest Service Road in Coldstream.

Shortly before 6 p.m., BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue was called to a fire off Hartnell.

Capt. Bayden Jones says the call was for routine smoke in the area. “When we got to the area around Lynx Road, we were met by the homeowners who showed us the fire, past their gate.”

The fire was extinguished in a joint effort with the BC Wildfire Service.

While fire suppression was underway, Jones and his crew were alerted to another small fire also on Hartnell Road, but the homeowners were able to douse that fire with water.

Because those two fires started within an hour and were close to each other, Jones believes they may have been deliberately started.

“The one fire was off the beaten path and looked like it was toilet paper that was balled up,” he says.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morganthaler says between her department, Lavington and BCWS, 15 people responded to the King Eddy fire.

"BC Wildfire Service did send a helicopter with a bucket, but they didn't have to drop any water," Morganthaler says of the fire, which had burned 20 square feet.

The helicopter did a flyby of the area to ensure there were no other signs of smoke or spot fires.

Morganthaler is stopping short of linking all three fires, but says there is an investigation underway.