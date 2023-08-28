Vernon continues to assist evacuees as more than 2,400 assisted

Photo: City of Vernon

Over 2,400 evacuees have registered with the City of Vernon’s Emergency Support Services reception centre since its opening Aug. 17.

Most of the evacuees have come from West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country and surrounding areas.

The city says it's continuing to assist people displaced from their homes.

Vernon’s reception centre is at Kal Tire Place, 3445 43rd Avenue, and will be open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.

Vernon says its ESS call centre is closing due to reduced level of emergency response activity, however. The provincial ESS information centre remains open for questions at 1-800-387-4258.

Evacuees, responders and suppliers with evacuee registration and assistance related questions can call 1-844-537-7377. Suppliers with inquiries about outstanding invoices can contact the province of at [email protected].

Meanwhile, public walking at Kal Tire Place is set to resume Wednesday; residents can check the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre website for more information.

The city says temporary FireSmart collection bins were well used over the weekend with some filling up quickly. Vernon is working with contractors to have the bins emptied to continue being used until Friday.

Residents can discard their yard compost recycling in the temporary bins, free of charge, to be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. Accepted items include clippings, trimmings, leaves, garden waste, pine cones, and shrubs.

Plastic bags, building materials, drywall, cement, household garbage and recycling are all not permitted in the bins.

Find a map of bin locations here.