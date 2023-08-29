Rail Trail detour begins next week to allow for rockfall mitigation

Photo: RDNO

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail will close to the public next week as rockfall mitigation work begins.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the popular lakeside trail will be closed from Kickwillie Loop Road to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

The section of trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays Sept. 5 to 15. Weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays, the section will be open and accessible to the public.

An alternative route is available during rock mitagain work via the Kal Crystal Waters Trail, located higher on the hillside above the lake.

The detour trail is more challenging, however, as it has steeper grades.

Trail users should respect all closure notices and follow detour signage as needed.