Coldstream senior says wrong prescription sent wife's Parkinson's from mild to late-stage

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Coldstream senior says he's glad he won't have to sell his house to pay for care for his ailing wife.

Jim Wright says his wife, Sharon, was only showing "very mild" symptoms of Parkinson's disease back in February of 2022 when she had a nausea and dizzy spell.

He took her to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where she was given the anti-nausea drug metaclopromide, or Maxeran.

Wright says it took only moments for Sharon's condition to worsen in a case that is being investigated by the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"She just seized up right in front of me ... I thought she was having a stroke."

Wright claims his wife was "disabled" by the prescription, which left her unable to eat or walk on her own.

The drug is contra-indicated for Parkinson's patients, and Wright says the "mistake" wasn't acknowledged until Sharon was transferred to Kelowna General Hospital a month later.

"She should have been given only Gravol for any autoimmune disease," says Wright, who is going public to prevent future cases.

"She went from early stage (Parkinson's) to late stage within minutes."

Sharon, 69, received the drug for eight days.

He's now fighting to receive funding for her care, which she requires 24 hours a day.

Wright says he's spent $84,000 on that care so far – but there may be some help on the horizon.

While they were initially rejected for CSIL (Choice in Supports for Independent Living) funding, that is expected to change as Interior Health has reassessed the case and $14,000 a month in funding is pending approval next month.

Wright lodged a formal complaint with IH, supported by documentation from his own specialist in Metro Vancouver.

Neurologist Dr. Donald Cameron of West Vancouver reviewed hospital records and assessed Sharon in May. He wrote in June: "the rapid decline is not the typical pattern of decline that is observed ... in my opinion (it) is as a result of the incorrect prescription of metoclopramide."

The drug, he writes, can cause disease development as an adverse effect "as it interferes with dopamine receptors in the brain."

Wright has also sought legal representation as he recovers from his own recent heart attack.

In a letter to his lawyer, he claims that IH and the province are "trying to exclude private delivery of services, while knowing they cannot deliver adequate home care services for Sharon. The hospital and a care home is not an option for Sharon, due to her severe damage from the drug contamination."

Wright says he's sharing Sharon's story to "help others who are suffering from wrongful drug prescribing in hospitals."