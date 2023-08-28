New initial response truck being outfitted for Vernon Search and Rescue

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue will soon have a brand-new initial response truck.

The Ford F-450 arrived at Watkin Motors Ford recently, and will be customized with a social "rescue body" by Intercontinental Truck Body in Surrey to VSAR's requirements.

The truck is replacing a unit that has served VSAR since 2005.

"Thanks to fundraising, grants and donations from our awesome community, the new IRT will serve the North Okanagan for many years to come," VSAR said on its Facebook page.

The Vernon group is putting the word out to other search and rescue teams that may be interested in the current truck, "as we would like it to go to a good home."

Last week, an anonymous donor also saw VSAR's new bike trailer getting some decals at Graphic Enterprises Ltd. and paid for the work, "in appreciation for what (the) team does for this community."