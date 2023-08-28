Spallumcheen thanks firefighters, praises Central Okanagan firestorm response

Photo: BCWS

Spallumcheen says thanks.

In a press release, Mayor Christine Fraser is publicly thanking firefighters who have battled wildfires across the region.

"The Township of Spallumcheen Council would like to take this opportunity to commend the work of all those involved," Fraser says.

She also singled out the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre for praise for its handling of the firestorm that descended on Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country over the past weeks.

Fraser says the EOC has "set a high standard and excellent model to follow for how an effective, co-ordinated approach and clear and concise information sharing has been instrumental in their continued success in managing the fires within their borders.

"From everyone on the front lines to those working in the centralized Emergency Operations Centre and all the support agencies; everyone involved in this work should be very proud of what they have accomplished during the past few weeks."

Fraser also gives "a large thank you ... to members of our own Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department, who effectively assisted the many teams on the ground with structure protection in the Central Okanagan to help ensure the safety of those residents impacted."

The department has also had its hands full on home turf with wildfires in the Kendry Creek and Grandview Mountain areas.

"To all those residents and businesses located in the RDCO who may have suffered losses and to the many people still displaced from their homes, our thoughts are with you during this difficult time," Fraser said on behalf of council.