Armstrong Regional Co-op hits milestone with 10,000th member in Vernon

Photo: ARC

Armstrong Regional Co-op has surpassed a milestone with the signing of its 10,000th member in Vernon.

The Co-op serves more than 30,000 members in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Kootenays.

ARC is in its 101st year in operation. It expanded into Vernon seven years ago, and now has two gas bar/convenience stores in the city, as well as a liquor store.

"We were proud to present Doe the 10,000th co-op member to sign up in Vernon with a Co-op prize pack," says marketing and sales manager Jason Keis.

The benefits of membership include yearly patronage cheques that return a percentage of money spent back to members.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we've made, and we want to thank all of our Co-op members for your ongoing support," says Keis.

"We've seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same, namely our values to be locally invested, community minded and offer lifetime membership benefits."

ARC opened its 27th Street site in 2016 and took over the former Husky station on 32nd Street earlier this year.

ARC operates gas bars, cardlocks, outdoor storage, liquor stores, and delivers bulk fuel throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap.